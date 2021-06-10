Why Fans Think Teen Mom 2's Briana DeJesus And Her Fiance Have Ended Their Engagement

Love is fleeting, but Briana DeJesus's recent social media activity has fans' heads properly spinning. The "Teen Mom 2" star announced her engagement to Javi Gonzales on May 24 on TikTok. She told MTV News afterward, "I'm so in love and so excited to start a new chapter with Javi. He is an incredible man and I can't want to marry him. The ring is beautiful and I've never been this happy!"

The two had been dating for eight months prior to their engagement, and her tattoo artist boo made his debut on "Teen Mom 2" Season 10. Briana first opened up about him to E! News prior to the season premiere, saying, "His name is Javi, which is weird, I know," referencing her previous relationship with co-star Javi Marroquin. She added, "We've been taking it very slow. I try not to keep him around the cameras too much because he's not very comfortable. He's still very shy and he doesn't really understand the whole TV life so I try to keep him separate as much as I can, which is a struggle for me because I feel like I'm living a triple life: mom life, TV life, and then girlfriend life."

Everything seemed to be going so well for the couple, so what happened? Keep reading to see why fans think Briana and Javi may have called it quits.