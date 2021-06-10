The Real Reason Thomas Rhett Didn't Attend The CMT Awards With Wife Lauren Akins

Thomas Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins is pregnant with the couple's fourth child, expected to be another daughter! On Wednesday, June 9, the day of the 2021 CMT Awards in Nashville, Rhett revealed that his wife was having a bad day with morning sickness, so she opted to stay home, per Us Weekly.

She also posted an adorable video on her Instagram of the couple's current youngest child, 15-month-old Lennon laying in bed next to her mother. She captioned the short clip, "Lennon's funny little personality is the best distraction from the nausea on my sick days (although they're MUCH better now). Just have to shut us in my bedroom & watch Moana with sunglasses and Willa Gray's watercolors all over her face...over & over.....whatever works."

Rhett also shared a video of his wife wearing sunglasses to his Instagram Story (via AOL). In the video, Akins is laying in bed wearing sunglasses. Rhett laughs and asks, "Is it bright in here?" Akins responds, "I'm trying not to throw up, and you're making fun of me," to which Rhett replies, "I'm sorry, baby." He captioned the clip, "I love you @laur_akins." Clearly, these two were on the same page and have their priorities straight.