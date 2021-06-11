What Really Was The Key To Rebel Wilson's Weight Loss?

Rebel Wilson has dropped a significant amount of weight over the past several months, and she has called this journey her "year of health," according to Shape. So far, Wilson has lost more than 60 pounds, according to Women's Health. Back in February, the "Pitch Perfect" actor told Extra that one big component that has helped her keep the weight off this time was focusing on her tendency to emotionally eat. "I think [I've had success] because I approached it from all areas ... the biggest thing that I haven't ever worked on was the emotional side, what I suffered from, I guess, as classical emotional eating ... so I really worked on that side," she explained.

Learning to adjust her diet wasn't the only thing that Wilson did to lose a ton of weight. She kicked things off with a health retreat in her home country of Australia, "which flushed out every toxic substance possible in all sorts of crazy ways," she told Shape. And while she enjoys being active outside, she also hits the gym with trainer-to-the-stars Gunnar Peterson, who has worked with Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, and the Kardashians, according to his website. But there was one thing in particular that Wilson says really helped push her to the next level. Keep reading to find out what has really helped Wilson lose weight.