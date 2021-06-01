Rebel Wilson Reveals Her One Regret About Her Year Of Health

It's safe to say the world collectively fell in love with Rebel Wilson after her hilarious appearance in "Bridemaids." Though her role was small, her performance was unforgettable and left fans wanting more. Then, the actor landed the beloved part of Fat Amy in all three "Pitch Perfect" movies, which just catapulted her to fame. From there, she appeared in films like "How to Be Single," "Isn't It Romantic," and "Cats." Later this year, fans will see her take on a more serious role in the upcoming film "The Almond and the Seahorse" before she directs her first feature film, "Girl Group," in 2022 (per InStyle).

But other than successfully navigating her career, Wilson also committed to a lifestyle change in 2020 when she embarked on her self-proclaimed "Year of Health" at the start of the new year. She wrote on Instagram at the time that she wanted to make a positive changes like "deliberately hydrating" and "trying to avoid the sugar and junk food." The star's wellness journey saw her drop down to her goal weight of 165 pounds in less than 12 months (per Today).

Despite her newfound perspective, Wilson admitted she has one regret. Keep scrolling to find out what is it.