Megan Thee Stallion Has Something Important To Say In Her New Music Video

After recently marking her return to social media, Megan Thee Stallion has now dropped her much-anticipated new single, "Thot S**t." As fans will remember, Megan took a break from Instagram back in April in order to "prepare for what's next." Then, on June 8, the "Hot Girl Summer" star made a surprise return, posting a bikini picture as well as the cover art for her new single dropping on June 11. "THOT S**T 6/11 PRESAVE IT NOW HOTTIES, " she wrote in the caption.

To further support the drop, Megan shared DJ Khaled's reaction to the music video for "Thot S**t" ahead of the official release... and his response is hilarious. "Yo, they're gonna actually air this? Nah..." Khaled says in the video. "It's a new world. And it's definitely a new video. Let me tell you something...," he continues, before the clip ends. And so, once Megan's new music video finally dropped on June 11, fans went wild — to the point where it became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter in the U.S.

In pure Megan's fashion, the clip is jaw-dropping... but it's not only due to her outfits. In fact, the video sends an important message to all of the hateful internet trolls. Find out more below.