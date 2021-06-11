The Least Likable Chrisley Family Member Revealed

"Chrisley Knows Best" draws a large following of loyal viewers who love to watch the boisterous and quirky family, led by real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley, go about their lives in Nashville, Tennessee. However, just like with any other reality television show, some of the characters are more likeable than others. Nicki Swift wanted to get to the bottom of which Chrisley family member fans find the least likable, and polled 643 respondents across the United States to find out the answer. Included in the poll were six of the Chrisley clan members: Todd, his wife, Julie, and four of his children: Savannah, Chase, Kyle, and Lindsie.

Not all of Todd's children share the same mother. While Savannah, Chase, and Grayson were born to Julie and Todd, Kyle and Lindsie come from his previous marriage to Teresa Terry (via TV Shows Ace). According to People, Lindsie is now estranged from her father, although she continues to appear in the spotlight from time to time. Todd's second child and first son, Kyle, was also estranged from his father during some time, but was able to reconcile a couple years back. At the time, Kyle posted on Facebook about the reconciliation. "I went to my dad with an apology. His words were 'I love you always, and you are forgiven'... I will be forever grateful."

