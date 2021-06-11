Reba McEntire Makes Her Political Stance Perfectly Clear
Country superstar Reba McEntire is addressing her political stance on social media, and she's making it perfectly clear.
According to CBS News reporter Stephen Sanchez, a political flyer was sent out with the singer and actor listed as a special guest for a June 13 event to benefit North Dakota's Republican governor Kristi Noem. This did not sit well with the country singer.
In June 11 posts to both Twitter and Instagram, McEntire explained that she does not want to be affiliated with any sort of politics after she became aware of the situation. "Last night, an invitation to a political fundraiser with my name attached was sent out without my knowledge or permission. I had and have no plans to attend this event and had told the event organizers as such," she began. "Throughout my career, I have stated that I do not get involved in politics and that remains true today," she added.
In an era in which the public is split over celebrities' involvement in politics, McEntire's fans warmly welcomed her statement. Keep scrolling to learn how they responded to McEntire's clarification — and why it was so important to her to address the issue.
Reba McEntire believes her job is to entertain
While on "The View" in 2017, Reba McEntire explained that she felt it is not her place to issue statements regarding her political views, and simply wanted to perform her job as an entertainer. "This is my job to entertain. It shouldn't be my platform to be up onstage giving my political views," she said, per CMT News. According to the publication, her statement came after the co-hosts mentioned singers dissing Donald Trump during their concerts.
"They have paid their hard-earned money to come in there and fill a seat, parking, getting something at the concession stand, go and eat before the concert," the "Fancy" singer continued about the situation. "And I am there to entertain them. To take their worries away from them, so when they walk out they can kind of have a little lilt in their step and go, 'That was such a great break from all the problems that I have to deal with during daily life,'" she said. Therefore, it seems McEntire felt it was imperative to reiterate her unwavering view once again after the flyer mishap.
McEntire's fans were delighted to see her statement on the matter. "The nerve of some people. ... We appreciate the clarification," one fan responded. "We are so relieved. ... Thank you for your convictions," another pleased fan tweeted. Another person hilariously referenced her hit show "Reba," and blamed the debacle on the comedic character Barbra Jean. That hypothesis doesn't seem too far off!