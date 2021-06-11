Reba McEntire Makes Her Political Stance Perfectly Clear

Country superstar Reba McEntire is addressing her political stance on social media, and she's making it perfectly clear.

According to CBS News reporter Stephen Sanchez, a political flyer was sent out with the singer and actor listed as a special guest for a June 13 event to benefit North Dakota's Republican governor Kristi Noem. This did not sit well with the country singer.

In June 11 posts to both Twitter and Instagram, McEntire explained that she does not want to be affiliated with any sort of politics after she became aware of the situation. "Last night, an invitation to a political fundraiser with my name attached was sent out without my knowledge or permission. I had and have no plans to attend this event and had told the event organizers as such," she began. "Throughout my career, I have stated that I do not get involved in politics and that remains true today," she added.

