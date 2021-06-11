What Kate Middleton Just Said About Lilibet Diana

It's been a busy few months for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Not only did the royal couple sit down with media icon Oprah Winfrey for a revealing, tell-all interview on CBS in March, but they've been up to a lot with their Archewell non-profit organization. Through Archewell, which was founded to "unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change," according to its website, the Duke and Duchess have made business deals with companies like Netflix, Spotify, and Disney+, reported Business Insider. The two have also helped lead global initiatives for better food access, health in the age of COVID-19, and mental health.

Harry even collaborated with Winfrey again for a mental health-focused documentary series, "The Me You Can't See" where they both explore their own struggles and also interview household names including pop sensation Lady Gaga and critically-acclaimed actor Glenn Close, per USA Today. And on June 4, the pair welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," per a statement on Harry and Meghan's Archewell website. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

But what did one royal family member have to say about their newest relative ... specifically, Kate Middleton? Apparently, not much, yet. Read on for more.