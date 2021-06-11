Cardi B's Feature On Migos' New Song Has Twitter In Shock

Migos' long-anticipated new album, "Culture III," released on June 11. The project, which marks the rap group's fourth studio album, includes features from Future, Polo G, Juice WRLD, Drake, Pop Smoke, and Justin Bieber. And, according to all of the social media reactions, "Culture III" is a top contender for best album of the year. At least in the realm of current hip-hop, they seem to be rising above the pack.

"its safe to say Culture 3 was way better than the last Migos album," one fan tweeted. "Migos sleeping knowing they dropped the best album in 2021," someone else wrote, sharing a meme of Migos' Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff sharing the same bed, in a similar fashion as The Powerpuff Girls. "Man Migos did something special with this album," a third fan commented.

Despite all of the coveted features, however, fans seem to be shocked by a guest verse on the song "Type S***" ... and it involved none other than Offset's own wife, Cardi B. Find out more below.

