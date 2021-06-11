Bachelor Alum Lauren Bushnell Welcomes First Child With Chris Lane

Lauren Bushnell made headlines when she starred on "The Bachelor" and ended up with Ben Higgins, but a lot has changed since then, and it's clear she has found her forever love with country singer Chris Lane.

Lauren and Lane married in October 2019 after a whirlwind romance, according to People. After making their official debut, they moved in together that March and got engaged in June, obviously excited to spend the rest of their lives together. Lauren told the outlet at the time, "I feel like the luckiest girl. We both recognize what we have is special, and we feel very lucky." Lane echoed his wife's sentiments, adding, "To get to have somebody like Lauren as a best friend, just in life, is going to make it a million times better. There's just so many firsts that we'll experience — hopefully kids. Just the whole nine yards. I want all of that with her."

It appears Lane got his wish, as the couple welcomed a new addition to their family. Keep reading for more details.