Who Is Ryan Seacrest's New Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige?

It's been about a year since Ryan Seacrest and on-off girlfriend Shayna Taylor called it quits. The pair first got together in 2013 after meeting through friends. They split briefly in 2014 but later got back together, and they moved in together in May 2017, per People. They split again in February 2019 but remained friends and vacationed together on a yacht in Italy that summer, per another report from People. By September 2019, they were back together. They split for good in June 2020 after quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic, per Closer.

Before Taylor, Seacrest dated Julianne Hough for three years from 2010 to 2013, per Entertainment Tonight. At the time, Hough was just gaining fame in her role as a professional dancer on "Dancing With the Stars," and Seacrest was her first high-profile relationship. Going back even earlier, Seacrest also dated model and actor Shana Wall from 2003 to 2005. Shana appeared on "The Amazing Race" and was Seacrest's date to the 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards, per Closer. They remained friends, and rumors that they were rekindling their relationship started when they were hanging out together in New York City in March 2016.

Now, Seacrest has moved on to a new lady love. Keep reading to find out who she is!