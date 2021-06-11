Why Alicia Silverstone's TikTok Confession Has Fans In A Frenzy

Actor Alicia Silverstone has officially joined Gen Z on Tik Tok. The "Clueless" star joined the app by re-enacting an iconic scene from the 1995 movie.

With the caption, "Ugh! As if...I wouldn't join TikTok," Silverstone dug up her yellow plaid blazer from the movie and reenacted her role as Cher, with a little help from her son. The "As If" scene was the perfect way for the actor to make her presence known on the app, bringing all the nostalgia. "Clueless" premiered in 1995 and starred Silverstone alongside celebs like Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, and Stacey Dash. The movie followed a Beverly Hills teen and grossed an overall $56 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

More than 25 years later, fans of all ages were thrilled to see Silverstone join TikTok, but it wasn't long until the actor's posts caused a commotion in the comments section. Keep reading to see what Silverstone shared that shocked even decades-long fans.