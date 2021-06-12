Jessa Duggar Reveals Why She'll Have A Hospital Birth For Baby No. 4

Jessa Duggar announced on her YouTube channel that she will give birth in a hospital when baby No. 4 arrives. Jessa gave her 153,000 YouTube subscribers an update on her pregnancy on June 11.

During her YouTube annoucement, Jessa said, "Ben and I talked this over a lot, and we decided that we're going to do a hospital birth this time. So, that will be different. I've had three home births. Three great home births, good experiences. No complications with the birth itself, but I have had postpartum hemorrhage two times — with my first and my third. And so, for that reason, we're choosing to do a hospital birth, just so we won't have to deal with the transport if I end up needing Pitocin."

According to NPR, Pitocin is given to mothers after delivery "to help the uterus stop bleeding." However, Jessa explained that midwives are not allowed to use Pitocin in home births in Arkansas. The "Counting On" star said, "That's a little frustrating — I wish our midwives could do that."

In her YouTube chat, Jessa admitted to being a bit nervous about giving birth in a hospital because, after giving birth at home three times, Jessa cannot help but wonder if she will be "able to relax in that environment, will things be able to progress, or will my body be stressed and tensed up?"

But Jessa's made one decision about the hospital birth: "I'm probably just going to end up getting an epidural."