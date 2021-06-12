Britney Spears Reveals Her Hidden Tattoo

Britney Spears has recently taken to social media to share an exclusive look at one of her hidden tattoos. As fans will know, the iconic popstar already counts several tattoos across her body... but she's considering getting some of those removed.

As reported by E! News, Spears and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, share matching dice tattoos from a 2004 vacation in Ireland. In a now-deleted Instagram post from March 2020, the singer revealed that she's thinking about getting hers removed for good. "Albert Einstein once said 'God does not play dice with the universe ... so maybe I shouldn't have gotten the pink dice 7 on my left arm !!!!!" she wrote in the caption. "I don't even like ink .... guess I should remove it ?!?!!!!"

Although Spears didn't reveal if she ever went through with the tattoo removal, she has now given fans a sneak peek at another piece of ink we don't usually get to see. Take a look at her hidden tattoo below.