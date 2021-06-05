Britney Spears' Latest Thoughts Are Turning Heads

Britney Spears has been known to send the internet into a frenzy with her Instagram posts and captions. Her fans always seem to be searching for a hidden message or hint about how Spears is doing or how she's feeling. Fans also seem to want to figure out if Spears is really the one posting, a theory that she previously debunked, telling TMZ that she writes her own IG captions. Fans became concerned about the pop star in early 2019 after she decided to step back from the public eye, and take a break from performing. Since that time, Spears' Instagram activity has been different — to say the least. Some might even refer to her posts as bizarre at times.

On June 4, Spears supplied fans with yet another interesting Instagram post. This time, the pop star shared a photo that was first posted by Hilary Duff back in April 2020. Spears was drawn to the photo, which was snapped after Duff's son creatively placed some rocks around a flower on what appeared to be a cement sidewalk. There wasn't much to the original photo, but the set-up of the rocks looked pretty cool — cool enough that Duff decided to share it with her followers. However, Spears had a much deeper connection to the pic, as evidenced by her lengthy caption. Keep reading to find out why Spears' latest thoughts are turning heads.