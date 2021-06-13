The Truth About The Lady A Name Change Issue

Back in June 2020, as the murder of George Floyd sparked a worldwide racial justice movement, country music acts began reckoning with their own namesakes, some of which were rooted in racism. The Dixie Chicks changed their name to simply The Chicks, removing the reference to the Confederacy. Lady Antebellum, meanwhile, shortened the band's name to Lady A, also removing a reference to the pre-Civil War south.

"We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen, or unvalued," the group wrote in a Twitter post. "Causing pain was never our hearts' intention, but it doesn't change the fact that indeed, it did just that." They apologized, they changed their name, and all was well, right? Well, not exactly...

Although Lady A changed the group's name out of respect for the "injustices, inequality, and biases Black women and men ... continue to face every day," they inadvertently committed an injustice of their own. As it turned out, a Black blues singer in Seattle named Anita White had been performing as Lady A for more than 20 years, per Rolling Stone. And because the group formerly known as Lady Antebellum has a substantially larger audience, White feared the band's name change would erase her presence. "It's an opportunity for them to pretend they're not racist or pretend this means something to them," she said. "If it did, they would've done some research." One year later, White is still fighting to keep her name.