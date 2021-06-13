Issa Rae Reacts To Filming The Final Episode Of Insecure
As fans of the show will know, Issa Rae's "Insecure" will be coming to an end after Season 5. HBO confirmed the news in January via a statement given to Variety. "Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy," executive vice president of HBO Programming Amy Gravitt told the publication.
"The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast, and the writers have put into it," Gravitt continued. "This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for 'Insecure' and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators."
On Friday, June 11, the cast filmed the very last episode of the final season, which is expected to arrive by the end of the year. And, according to Rae's social media posts, it was a bittersweet moment. Find out more below.
Issa said goodbye to some of her 'favorite people on Earth'
Taking to social media on May 11, Issa Rae took a moment to celebrate the last day of filming for the final season of "Insecure." The show's creator shared pictures from the set, including one of herself, Yvonne Orji (Molly), and Jay Ellis (Lawrence) wearing matching "Insecure" outfits. "Today is my last day shooting #InsecureHBO," she wrote in the Twitter caption. "Said goodbye to some of my favorite people on Earth, on and off screen, this past week. Never imagined all the doors this would open. Forever grateful to those who paved the way for us to do us."
In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Rae also shared a video of Orji after filming her last scene, followed by the crew applauding her. "I know that I'll never have a co-star as generous and as beautiful as you," Rae wrote in the caption (via Entertainment Weekly). "Thank you for holding me and us down for 6 years. I love you FOREVER."
Though "Insecure" is no more, this won't be the last we'll see of Rae on HBO. As reported by Vulture, Rae is developing a docu-series for HBO Max, "Sweet Life: Los Angeles," centered around 20-something Black people living in Baldwin Hills. "We're so proud to present a grounded and fun slice of young Black L.A. life," she said in a statement. We can't wait to tune in!