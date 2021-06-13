Issa Rae Reacts To Filming The Final Episode Of Insecure

As fans of the show will know, Issa Rae's "Insecure" will be coming to an end after Season 5. HBO confirmed the news in January via a statement given to Variety. "Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy," executive vice president of HBO Programming Amy Gravitt told the publication.

"The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast, and the writers have put into it," Gravitt continued. "This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for 'Insecure' and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators."

On Friday, June 11, the cast filmed the very last episode of the final season, which is expected to arrive by the end of the year. And, according to Rae's social media posts, it was a bittersweet moment. Find out more below.