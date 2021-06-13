Ned Beatty's Net Worth: How Much Was The Superman Actor Worth When He Died?

Character actor Ned Beatty died at age 83 on June 13, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Beatty was known for his role in "Deliverance," as well as his turn as Otis, Lex Luthor's sidekick, in 1978's "Superman: The Movie," per the outlet. Younger fans may also recognize Beatty for his turn as Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear in the Disney/Pixar movie "Toy Story 3."

Beatty also earned an Academy Award nomination for his supporting role in "Network." In addition, Beatty earned two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination, per Deadline. "Ned was an iconic, legendary talent, as well as a dear friend, and he will be missed by us all," the actor's manager, Deborah Miller, said in a statement provided to the outlet.

But how much was the actor worth when he died? Keep reading to find out just how much money Ned Beatty was sitting on at the time of his death.