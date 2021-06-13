Ned Beatty's Net Worth: How Much Was The Superman Actor Worth When He Died?
Character actor Ned Beatty died at age 83 on June 13, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Beatty was known for his role in "Deliverance," as well as his turn as Otis, Lex Luthor's sidekick, in 1978's "Superman: The Movie," per the outlet. Younger fans may also recognize Beatty for his turn as Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear in the Disney/Pixar movie "Toy Story 3."
Beatty also earned an Academy Award nomination for his supporting role in "Network." In addition, Beatty earned two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination, per Deadline. "Ned was an iconic, legendary talent, as well as a dear friend, and he will be missed by us all," the actor's manager, Deborah Miller, said in a statement provided to the outlet.
But how much was the actor worth when he died? Keep reading to find out just how much money Ned Beatty was sitting on at the time of his death.
Ned Beatty went from Kentucky boy to Hollywood icon
Ned Beatty appeared in countless movies and TV shows over the years. So it may surprise fans to learn that the actor was worth just $5 million when he died, per Celebrity Net Worth. Beatty had been a professional actor since age 19, according to the outlet. And a number of fan tributes to the actor noted that he gave his all to any roles he held.
Long before making it big in Hollywood, Beatty was born in Louisville, Kentucky, per IMDb. The outlet notes that the actor "grew up fishing and working on farms," so his net worth would surely have impressed him in his pre-fame days. Still, $5 million doesn't seem like a ton of money for someone with so many TV and film appearances under his belt.
All in, Beatty had more than 160 acting credits to his name when he died, per Deadline. So while $5 million might seem like a lot of money for most of us, it doesn't tell the full story of just how iconic the late actor was in Hollywood.