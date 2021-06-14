Who Is Taryn Manning Engaged To?

Don't be fooled by the rock on Taryn Manning's finger — she's engaged!

Her girlfriend Anne Cline was performing at a bar in Panama City, Florida, but then things turned romantic when she got down on one knee and proposed to the "Orange Is the New Black" star, according to TMZ. Manning was caught off guard and covered her face, clearly overwhelmed by what was going on. She eventually said "yes" and hugged Cline.

A voice was heard during the happy commotion, saying, "I think that's a yes," as the pair continued to embrace. The crowd was excited for the couple and the DJ asked the audience for a round of applause. It's clear Manning won't soon forget this night. According to her rep, Manning said, "It was the easiest YES I ever said!"

Manning and Cline are over the moon, but fans might be curious as to who Cline really is. Keep reading for more details.