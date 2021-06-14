Here's What We Know About Drake's New Album

Unless you've been hiding under a rock, it goes without saying that Canadian rapper Drake is a hit-making machine. Ever since his debut album "Thank Me Later" in 2010, he has continued to step up his game and has cemented himself as one of music's biggest stars. According to Billboard, all five of his studio albums have peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

After years of hard work, Drake was honored with the Artist of the Decade award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, per NME. "For anyone who's watching this that's wondering how this happened, you know that's really the answer. It's being so unsure of how you're getting it done that you just kind of keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula," he said during his acceptance speech, adding, "I didn't really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took, 'cause you know, to be really honest with you I don't quite understand it myself."

While Drake has been busy releasing music and raising his son Adonis, it has been nearly three years since his last studio album. However, he has plans to release one this year. Keep reading to find out more.