The Sweet Way Kate Middleton Referred To Prince Charles Revealed

Although Kate Middleton married into the royal family in 2011, her relationship with father-in-law Prince Charles hasn't always been so rosy, according to The Daily Beast, as Charles allegedly told Prince William, before their engagement, to propose or break up with her. Even after the wedding, royal author Tom Bower said Charles felt "threatened" by the new couple, per PopSugar. The royal was also allegedly concerned about being "overshadowed" by William and Kate.

Kate and Charles' relationship has seemingly improved since then, even if they aren't so cozy. As a body language expert told Express in April: "Kate's role in Prince Charles' life appears to be that of a catalyst rather than a friend or kindred spirit. There are rarely if ever any signals of the kind of easy-going, spontaneous warmth he shares with his niece Zara." Their relationship seems to err on the more formal side, with the expert adding, "There's nothing to suggest a meeting of minds between Charles and Kate."

She continued, "When they are seen walking together Charles' body language suggests he might be at a bit of a loss in terms of easy-going conversation." However, it seems Kate's "respectful" body language does not go unnoticed. "Although her air of polite caution might not resonate with Charles it is clear she is exactly what he needed," she added.

But Kate recently made a kind gesture towards Charles. Keep reading for more details.