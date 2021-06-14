The Strange Request Candace Cameron Bure Has For Her Kid's Partners
Candace Cameron Bure isn't one to shy away from exciting headlines. The "Fuller House" star who played the lovable older Tanner sister, DJ, occasionally finds herself in the spotlight with some controversial opinions and interesting Instagram posts. Just last year, the conservative christian, per the Huffington Post and Fox News, was in hot water for what some of her 4.9 million Instagram followers called a racy photo. In September 2020, Bure posted a set of photos of her and her husband, former NHL player Valeri Bure, on a bridge with the caption "sweet and spicy ... 24 years and counting." The first photo shows Valeri kissing her cheek while the second photo is definitely more daring with Valeri's hand on Candace's breast while she's grinning.
What Candace thought was a fun post received backlash, but the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" star clapped back at her critics and praised her healthy marriage and sex life. "For all the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob—my husband of 24 years—thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband. We have so much fun together," she told E! News. "He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about."
Now, Candace has opened up about another one of her stances, this time regarding her kids. Read on to find out what she had to say!
Candace Cameron Bure wants her kids' partners to 'love Jesus'
Candace Cameron Bure is no stranger to speaking her mind whether it's on-air as a former co-host on "The View" or just on her personal Instagram. But it's also true that the actor and Hallmark's "Christmas Queen" is all about her family. "When I'm not working, I'm in full-time mom mode," she said to Focus on the Family. "I love putting myself out there and connecting with my fans when I'm working, but when we come home, we're just a family." And now that her children are all grown up and actively dating, she's got opinions on who her kids should date... well, really just one all-important ask.
Bure's pretty open on who her kids date, but she only has one request of their future partners. "When it comes down to it, I just want [their significant others] to love Jesus the way I love Jesus," she told Us Weekly. "That's all I really want. Is that too much to ask for? Yeah. It's not too much." To take it even further, Bure doesn't even mind setting her three adult kids up with "a potentially good prospect." She continued, "If you know they're from a good family and you know they might get along, we'll do [that.] For sure." Bure's standards don't actually seem too high... just as long as her future in-laws are as devout as she is.