Why Did Ewan McGregor's Daughter Have To Go To The Emergency Room?

Ewan McGregor is an A-list star and formidable acting talent, but it's his daughter, Clara McGregor — one of two children with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis — making headlines this time.

A dog bit Clara in the face on June 11 just before a film premiere at Las Vegas' Mob Museum. "When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet😅 thank you @themobmuseum for having us, @thebirthdaycakemovie comes out in theaters and on VOD June 18th!" she captioned an Instagram post showcasing her injured nose and left cheek with bloody, blotchy scratches. Besides her injury, Clara appeared to be in good spirits at the premiere, according to the Daily Mail, posing and even joking later on her Instagram stories that she "added makeup courtesy of dog teeth."

Clara is a model and aspiring actor and producer who's been involved in her dad's work since she was a baby. "I had Clara in my lap as a baby doing press at Cannes for 'Trainspotting,'" Ewan told the Hollywood Reporter. But living a life in the public eye was almost too much for Clara; she developed a prescription drug addiction due to anxiety and eventually checked into a rehab facility in Utah in 2019, per THR.

It's good to see that Clara is okay given what were probably scary circumstances. Not only that, but she took the incident in stride.



