How Does Jennifer Lopez's Mom Really Feel About Ben Affleck?

Ever since Jennifer Lopez rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck after splitting from Alex Rodriguez, the couple has been spotted everywhere from Los Angeles to Montana. Yes, Montana.

The reunited power couple is definitely not shy about their relationship, reportedly "telling friends" they are, in fact, together, according to Entertainment Tonight. Once they determined the "spark was still there," they both went all-in and "talked about the past and why things didn't work out," a source told the outlet. "They are both hopeful about their relationship this time around and putting the effort in. They have both matured and are on the same page and it has been easy."

J-Lo seems happier than ever and "really trusts Ben." The source added, "Ben is more traditional and low-key in his values and Jen is into that. She likes that they can go on dates and have fun. She also thinks that Ben is extremely smart and has a lot of great input." Well, now that that's all settled, and Lopez and Affleck are clearly in it for the long haul, how do close parties feel? Specifically, how does Lopez's mom feel about her relationship? Keep reading for more details.