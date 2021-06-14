Chrissy Teigen Issues Plea Claiming She Has Changed. Here's What She Said.

Chrissy Teigen is known for her quirky social media presence, which is why it might have come as a surprise to her diehard fans when TV personality Courtney Stodden accused her of being a bully back in May 2020. Teigen issued an initial apology on Twitter, but weeks later, in June, she published a lengthier apology on Medium in an attempt to take ownership of her actions and claim that she has changed since then.

She wrote, "I've apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I'm sorry to. I'm in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted. It's like my own version of that show My Name is Earl! I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don't think I'd like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs."

Teigen added, "My goal is to be so good that my kids will think this was all a fairy tale. Not the fake good. The good that has the best intentions, the good who wakes up wanting to make her friends, family, her team and fans as happy as possible."