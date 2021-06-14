Who Are Vladimir Putin's Daughters?

First of all, Vladimir Putin is rumored to have four children with his alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, per the New York Post: a son born in 2009, a daughter born in 2013, and twin boys born in 2019. Given their young age and Putin's secrecy, not much is known about his rumored offspring.

Putin also is confirmed to have two daughters from his marriage to Lyudmila Shkrebneva. The oldest daughter goes by Maria Vorontsova. According to Business Insider, she's a medical researcher who lives outside of Russia with her Dutch husband and their small family. Yes, that's right. Putin supposedly has two grandchildren, but he hardly ever speaks of them. While Vorontsova probably does important work in the medical field, her father's secrecy is likely to blame for the very little information available on her.

"Putin is an extremely private person," a former Kremlin reporter said (via Newsweek). "We would gossip with his aides all the time, of course. But the family was never discussed.... It was an unwritten rule. The family life of the first person [Putin] was always kept secret." That's understandable given the level of privacy that's seen with other global leaders and their families, but it's always interesting and a bit eye-opening to learn about different family dynamics...even with the Putins.