What A$AP Rocky Really Thinks Of Donald Trump

A$AP Rocky can count himself among the lucky members of the incarcerated community to receive a helping hand from Donald Trump in their release. In July 2019, NME reported, the rapper was arrested and detained for 33 days in Swedish custody after video footage emerged of him involved in a violent scrap in Stockholm with Afghan refugee Mustafa Jafari (as identified by TMZ). Rocky supporters like friends Kanye West, his then-wife Kim Kardashian, and rock icon Rod Stewart deemed by early August, the rapper should be released for time served. "Just spoke to Kanye West about his friend A$AP Rocky's incarceration," Trump tweeted on July 18 via NME, vowing to personally call the Swedish Prime Minister to secure the rapper's release.

The 45th POTUS' efforts proved fruitful, per NME, as Trump tweeted on August 2, "A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home... It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!" (via NME).

The "Purple Swag" hitmaker, who hasn't stopped gushing about girlfriend and pop superstar Rihanna since the pair began dating, thanked upon returning stateside those who helped procure his freedom. In a now-deleted late August Instagram post (via Page Six), Rocky wrote, "I want to say thanks again to all of my fans, friends... my team, my management, attorneys, label and everyone who advocated for justice." Noticeably missing was Trump's name on this list, naturally enraging some Trump supporters. Here is what Rocky has revealed about his relationship with the ex-president since his 2019 release.