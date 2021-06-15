The Tragic Death Of Lisa Banes

Lisa Banes, widely known for her roles in "Gone Girl" and "Cocktail," died on June 14, 10 days after she was struck by an electric scooter in New York City. She was 65 years old at the time of her death, according to Daily Mail.

Banes reportedly suffered a "traumatic brain injury" and was in critical condition at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, per the outlet. Her rep confirmed her death to Entertainment Tonight and said, "We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

According to the New York Post, Banes was born in Ohio and spent her childhood in Colorado, later attending The Juilliard School. She spent decades perfecting her craft and it was obvious she left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. Keep reading for more details on her accomplished career.