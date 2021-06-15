How Much Was Lisa Banes Worth At The Time Of Her Death?

People reported that actor Lisa Banes has died following a hit-and-run accident in early June in New York City. Banes is known for work on Broadway and her roles in "Gone Girl," "Cocktail," and "Pumpkin." Banes was 65.

The "Gone Girl" actress's manager, David Williams, confirmed her death to NBC News on June 15, telling the outlet that Banes had "a traumatic brain injury and was unable to recover." Williams continued, "We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

Banes lived in Los Angeles and had returned to New York City for her first visit since the COVID-19 pandemic. "She loves, loves, loves New York," Bane's friend Cynthia Crossen told the New York Post. "She's an L.A. girl but she spent so many happy years here."

