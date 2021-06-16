Here's What Julie Benz's Favorite Role Is - Exclusive

Julie Benz's "Desperate Housewives" fandom occasionally got in the way of her job. "There would be moments where we would be doing big group scenes together. And I would literally be watching, and I would feel like I was at home on my couch watching them act, even though I was in the scene and I would forget my line," Benz recalled. "Just be like, 'Oh wait, sorry. I'm actually here.' And it happened quite a lot."

Awkward fan-girl moments aside, Benz's stint on "Desperate Housewives" helped her at an important point in her career. "It was such a wonderful place. And I came right after my death on 'Dexter,' which was very difficult for me," she explained. "And so, it was such a wonderful place to go and heal and have some fun and play another really wonderful character and work with women that I had respected for so many years."

Working on a female-led series is "more glamorous, first of all," Benz added. "I will say on 'Desperate Housewives' they spent time doing hair and makeup, and it's nice. You weren't rushed through the works. It was like, 'No, no, no, no, get everybody ready so they look really good.' There's a lot of time spent with hair and makeup, which was fantastic. I love that part of my job."

"Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer" is available to watch on Lifetime.