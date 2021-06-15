Why Was The Queen Embarrassed At The G7 Summit?

There's one thing you don't want to do when you meet Queen Elizabeth II, and that is to make her blush. Sadly for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, that's exactly what he did when he met with the queen at Windsor Castle days after the G7 Summit in Cornwall the previous weekend.

The queen showed up for a luncheon and evening gathering for the Eden Project, which coincided with the G7 summit. There, she met with the likes of Angela Merkel, Ursula von der Leyen, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, Joe Biden, and Boris Johnson, among others, and had everyone in stitches when she joked, per The Standard, as they posed for a pic. "Are you supposed to be looking as if you're enjoying yourself?" the queen quipped.

She also cut a cake with a ceremonial sword earlier in the day — all in all, it seems like it was a decent get-together, whether she had to pose for too many photos or not. So why was she embarrassed days later? Read on to find out.