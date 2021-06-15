Mary-Kate Olsen Reveals Why She And Her Sister Ashley Are So Discreet

It's been (mind the pun) "A New York Minute" since Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen co-starred in their last film (of the same name) in 2004. The twins' soaring entertainment career since achieving notoriety as "Full House's" Michelle stumbled in 2003 when the two announced they would attend New York University in 2004, with Mary-Kate ultimately taking a leave of absence the following year, per People. Additionally, Mary-Kate underwent a brief treatment for an eating disorder, per ET, in 2004 as well. As her representative told People, the decision to drop out was solely so "she can ... pursue personal interests" and was unrelated to her health.

Ashley also departed NYU in 2007, quitting acting as well. She told Elle U.K. (via HuffPost) in 2012, "I don't have to be a pretty face. I've done that, but now ... I don't like to be the center of attention anymore." Mary-Kate did continue acting for a bit — with a recurring stint on Showtime's Weeds as well as a well-praised cameo in 2008's "The Wackness." Since those, her thespian journey seemed to conclude as well. Other than the public interest in their love lives, the twins have largely only resurfaced in the news for sister Elizabeth Olsen's acting success, or for their clothing lines Elizabeth and James (named after their siblings, per The New York Post) and The Row.

In June, the twins gave a rare interview about living life since transitioning to full-time fashion designers. Here is what they shared.