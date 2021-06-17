Princess Diana's Vocal Coach On What Growing Up With The Royal Family Was Really Like - Exclusive

Royal life can seem like both a spectacle and a fairytale. In some regards, it's proof that the tales in Disney films can be true, if only for a select few. Just look at Meghan Markle's veritable Cinderella story (if Cinderella was a Hollywood actress with a multi-million dollar net worth). It also looks quite lonely behind the scenes, at least if you've watched the recent season of Netflix's "The Crown," but the truth is that nobody knows what royal life is really like until they find themselves living it.

This is the recipe behind Stewart Pearce's new book, "Diana the Voice of Change." As the Princess of Wales' former vocal coach, Pearce pulls back the curtain on Princess Diana's life behind the palace gates and the journey she took to become the woman everyone saw in the tabloids. As it turns out, that's something the vocal coach is deeply acquainted with because working with royalty runs in his family.

Pearce grew up in close proximity to the British royals. His father worked for Prince Philip, and as he tells Nicki Swift, the pair were "very, very close." It's not every day that your close family friend and employer lives in Buckingham Palace, but to Pearce, that was just his normal childhood. In his mind, the only "unusual" thing was the "level of privilege being a royal servant."

So what's growing up two degrees from the queen really like? According to Pearce, it was "extraordinary."