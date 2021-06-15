The One Thing Project Runway's Michael Costello Wants From Chrissy Teigen

Fashion designer Michael Costello appeared on "Project Runway" in 2010, per InStyle. He designed Beyonce's stunning white dress for the 2014 Grammy Awards. And he was relentlessly bullied by Chrissy Teigen that same year. On June 14, Costello opened up about the abuse from Teigen on his Instagram account. "For the past 7 years, I've lived with a deep, unhealed trauma," he wrote. "I wanted to kill myself and I still am traumatized, depressed, and have thoughts of suicide."

In 2014, a photoshopped social media post that appeared to come from Costello made the rounds on the internet and claimed he used the n-word. That led to Teigen going on a rampage against Costello, per TMZ. "When I reached out to Chrissy Teigen to communicate that I was the victim of a vindictive cyber slander and that everything she thought I was is not who I am, she told me that my career was over and that all my doors will be shut from there on."

Instagram proved the image was doctored, but Teigen persisted. Costello shared screenshots that Teigen messaged him, reading, "racist people like you deserve to suffer and die..."

Now Costello is inviting Teigen to contact him, saying, "I want to be clear — I do not wish ill on anyone. We are all works in progress and we deserve the opportunity to prove that we can do better. But progress takes time. We must show through actions that we have changed," per TMZ.