RHOC's Kelly Dodd Opens Up About Health Issue
"RHOC" star Kelly Dodd took to Instagram to share some personal health updates about her and her husband Rick Leventhal.
The couple recently returned from a trip to Turks and Caicos where they were enjoying time in the sun, packing on the PDA, and celebrating a friend's birthday. Kelly shared a collage of adorable snaps of the pair, captioning the post, "Bye bye Turks & Caicos 😢we had the best time!"
It was all fun and games until Kelly soon revealed that both she and Rick were diagnosed with Lyme disease although she doesn't know exactly how they contracted it.
"So, we tested positive for Lyme disease," Kelly said via her Instagram Story, according to Page Six, on Monday, June 14.
Unfortunately, for the Fox News reporter, this isn't the first time he's come into contact and battled the disease. He soon revealed that this is his third encounter with the tick-borne illness and he's taken an antibiotic pill in hopes to treat it.
Kelly and Rick are not the only couple in the Bravo-sphere to contract Lyme disease. Keep scrolling to find out which other Housewives have battled the illness.
Two other Housewives have shared their battle with Lyme disease
In March 2020, "Real Housewives of New York City" star Ramona Singer shared that she too was diagnosed with the illness after noticing a tick bite while out in her summer home in the Hamptons.
"It's just a really scary disease and it's not black-and-white," Ramona told Entertainment Tonight back in 2018 after her sister had contracted the disease too. Detecting it early, Ramona was able to make a full recovery as she participated in a 30-day course of antibiotics. "Life is about having your health – health is everything," Ramona expressed, via ET.
Yolanda Hadid, of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," has also battled the disease along with her children Bella, 24, and Anwar, 21. In 2017, she published her very own book called "Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease" to document her experience with the disease. She provides readers with a deeper understanding of the illness and ways to cope with it.
"This disease has brought me and many others to our knees, often wishing to die of utter hopelessness and exhaustion," she said at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala in 2016, per People. "Like I always say, you don't get it until you get it."