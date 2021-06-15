RHOC's Kelly Dodd Opens Up About Health Issue

"RHOC" star Kelly Dodd took to Instagram to share some personal health updates about her and her husband Rick Leventhal.

The couple recently returned from a trip to Turks and Caicos where they were enjoying time in the sun, packing on the PDA, and celebrating a friend's birthday. Kelly shared a collage of adorable snaps of the pair, captioning the post, "Bye bye Turks & Caicos 😢we had the best time!"

It was all fun and games until Kelly soon revealed that both she and Rick were diagnosed with Lyme disease although she doesn't know exactly how they contracted it.

"So, we tested positive for Lyme disease," Kelly said via her Instagram Story, according to Page Six, on Monday, June 14.

Unfortunately, for the Fox News reporter, this isn't the first time he's come into contact and battled the disease. He soon revealed that this is his third encounter with the tick-borne illness and he's taken an antibiotic pill in hopes to treat it.

Kelly and Rick are not the only couple in the Bravo-sphere to contract Lyme disease. Keep scrolling to find out which other Housewives have battled the illness.