Why Kelsey Grammer Cried Over Paris Jackson

Kelsey Grammer is receiving rave reviews for his role in "The Space Between," which landed on digital streaming platforms on June 15 following its theatrical run. Grammer acted alongside Paris Jackson, who is also in the film. While this was the pair's first time working together, it was not the first time the two have met. In fact, Grammer became emotional recalling the first interaction he had with Paris when she was just a child.

"I was checking into the Waldorf and there was Michael [Jackson]. He was recording something. It was just the sweetest moment. He stopped to say hello. We sort of shook hands and he had his little mask on but then she said, 'Daddy,'" Grammer revealed in an interview with "Extra" (per People). The actor reportedly teared up as he continued to explain, "He just took her in his arms and said, 'Oh, hello, little one.' She was so lovely and it was just beautiful. She was the cutest thing and she is still pretty darn cute."

Grammer also discussed Michael Jackson's handling of the paparazzi. "Boy, they went after him, took shots at him all the time, and I thought, 'How the hell do you handle that?'" he said. "I've had my share." As it turns out, Paris has been open about how the paparazzi following her father around when she was a child has impacted her life today. Read on to find out how it's affected her.