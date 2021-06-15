This Is What Triggered Paris Jackson's Long-Term Anxiety And Trauma

During an upcoming appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook show "Red Table Talk," which is scheduled to air on June 16, Paris Jackson stated she is suffering from long-term anxiety and trauma after being triggered by the paparazzi, per Music News. The "Let Down" singer expressed she's been "going to therapy" for several issues, including "severe paranoia."

"I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included," she said, adding, "I'll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic ... I think it's standard PTSD."

As documented in a paparazzi video shared to YouTube in January 2017, Paris was captured at the airport. The "Gringo" actor appeared very anxious and disturbed while her privacy was being invaded. Paris was seen running off inside the location and begged the paps to stop filming and flashing their cameras at her while she was trying to get on with her day.

In the same interview, Paris was open about dating both men and women and did mention there has been some tension with some of her family members over her sexuality. However, her two younger brothers — Prince and Prince Michael II Jackson — have always been supportive, especially Prince who joined a student-run LGBTQ+ club in high school. "Not a lot of people can say they have siblings that support them like that," Paris said.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.