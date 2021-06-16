How Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Really Feel About Their Wedding

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are getting married this summer! The couple got engaged in October 2020 after they dated for five years, according to PopSugar. Although Stefani and Shelton have not revealed their exact wedding date, many believe that it is coming up soon, especially since Stefani was recently feted with a bridal shower. On June 11, Stefani shared an Instagram photo from the shower, drinking out of a wine glass while holding a present in her hand. "She's getting married," Stefani captioned the snap.

In an interview on "Today" back in March, Shelton told Hoda Kotb that a summer 2021 wedding was in the works. "I'm afraid if [Gwen] and I wait until next November, then I'm right back into The Voice cycle again and I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after, so hopefully this summer. I think we're right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but I don't know. So, that's tentatively the plan. So, we'll see. I'm going to say we are," he said. So exciting!

As the wedding is likely fast-approaching, read on to find out how Stefani and Shelton are feeling about tying the knot.