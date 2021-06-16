How Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Really Feel About Their Wedding
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are getting married this summer! The couple got engaged in October 2020 after they dated for five years, according to PopSugar. Although Stefani and Shelton have not revealed their exact wedding date, many believe that it is coming up soon, especially since Stefani was recently feted with a bridal shower. On June 11, Stefani shared an Instagram photo from the shower, drinking out of a wine glass while holding a present in her hand. "She's getting married," Stefani captioned the snap.
In an interview on "Today" back in March, Shelton told Hoda Kotb that a summer 2021 wedding was in the works. "I'm afraid if [Gwen] and I wait until next November, then I'm right back into The Voice cycle again and I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after, so hopefully this summer. I think we're right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but I don't know. So, that's tentatively the plan. So, we'll see. I'm going to say we are," he said. So exciting!
As the wedding is likely fast-approaching, read on to find out how Stefani and Shelton are feeling about tying the knot.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are ready for forever
While fans simply cannot wait for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to exchange vows, the couple is also excited to finally say "I do." A source told People magazine that "they are both ecstatic that it can finally happen." Although they have only been engaged for eight months, the two musicians don't seem to want to wait any longer than they have to when it comes to solidifying their forever. And while this will be the third wedding for Shelton and the second for Stefani, they still want things to be perfect. "Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend. Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding. She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though," People's source explained.
Details of the upcoming nuptials have been sparse at best, but People's source said that Stefani's three kids will absolutely be "very involved" at the wedding. "Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys," the source shared. Shelton doesn't have kids of his own, but has spoken out about being a stepfather to Stefani's boys. "I can't imagine my life without these kids now," he said during an interview with KFROG's "The Ride with Kimo & Heather," back in February.