Inside Gwen Stefani's Bridal Shower

The highly-anticipated wedding between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton is quickly approaching, as the couple reveals more and more details about their big day.

The "Voice" coaches first announced their engagement in October 2020, with Shelton announcing his love for Stefani via Instagram with the caption, "hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!" The Hollywood couple has been adamant ever since that their wedding would remain between family, cutting out their celeb friends.

"It's gonna be like, my mom and my dad and just literally gonna be just family," the former No Doubt singer said during an April appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." Stefani continued, "We are looking forward to that though. It's gonna be fun. We're gonna make it really fun," adding, "It's not gonna be a big, like, you know, it's not like the queen and king are getting married or something."

Keeping to their strictly family, under-wraps wedding plan, the "Hollaback Girl" shared via Instagram her bridal shower was one big surprise.