Shane West Reveals His True Feelings About Mandy Moore While Filming A Walk To Remember

As Shane West told Vulture, there were some romantic vibes between him and Mandy Moore while filming "A Walk To Remember."

"There was chemistry," West revealed (via Entertainment Tonight). "I think we [Mandy and I] both had a little bit of a crush, but then we were just there for each other in the most honest and purest of ways. That sounds incredibly corny but is true and rare."

And what would the tearjerking film be without Moore? West divulged that she may not have been the top pick. "At one point, they may have been talking to Jessica Simpson before Mandy," he said, but he thought Moore "was perfect for this."

West and Moore auditioned together, which wasn't the norm. "It was one of the nicest auditions ever, where Mandy and I got to read together with the director ... for an hour or two, almost like we had the part," he shared. " ... He had always said [Mandy] was his favorite and I was his favorite, so he wanted to see if we could have chemistry."

As for a possible sequel, West said, "I don't think it would continue as Landon and Jamie. I think it would continue as Shane and Mandy if a different project happened." He continued, " ... We've always been like, "Yeah, that'd be cool if we did something one day.' But we'll see if it ever happens." We can "only hope"!