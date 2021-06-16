Why Megan Thee Stallion Just Unfollowed DaBaby

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby have been collaborating for years, including songs such as "Cash S**t," "Cry Baby," and "Nasty," as well as DJ Khaled's "I Did It." Their musical chemistry is undeniable, and some have been asking the two to drop a joint album. DaBaby even revealed that a project with Megan is "definitely on [the] table" on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast.

Then, in January, Tory Lanez teased an upcoming collaboration with DaBaby, which came as a surprise considering Megan's own history with the Canadian rapper. In case you missed it, Lanez allegedly shot Megan during an argument in July 2020, leaving her with an injured foot. Following the incident, many of Megan's celebrity friends and collaborators distanced themselves from Lanez, so fans expected DaBaby to do the same (or, at best, refrain from collaborating with her alleged attacker).

"@dababy X TORY LANEZ ......... SONG + VISUALS ON THE WAY ..... #2021Umbrella ....drop a [umbrella emoji] in the comments if you ready for this," Lanez tweeted back in January (via XXL). However, after people called DaBaby out for working with her alleged attacker, the "Hot Girl Summer" star took to social media to defend him. "That s*** was old and not cleared [for release]. CRYBABY VIDEO dropping soon," Megan tweeted on January 5, mentioning her upcoming video with DaBaby.

Still, it looks like the song was eventually cleared ... causing Megan to cut ties with DaBaby for good.