Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Shares Intimate Details On Their Friendship

Kylie Jenner and Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou are BFF goals — just take a look at their matching "Stormi" tattoos, constant twinning outfits, and the endless luxurious vacations they've taken together. Stassie is sharing a unique glimpse into her longtime friendship with the "Keeping Up" star.

In a new interview with Bustle, Stassie shares rare details about her youth and why she relies on her friends for support. Most people assume Stassie is just another rich kid from Beverly Hills, but the truth is she came from humble beings. "My mom struggles with addiction, so that was a big thing," she expressed to the outlet. "We have a very distant relationship. I've seen her maybe a couple times in the past few years." As for her dad, he worked 16-hour days, placing Stassie at the care of her aunt and grandma. "He did whatever he could to provide the best life that he could for me and my sister," she said.

That explains why Kylie is her "rock" and the family she was "able to choose." The friendship stems back to when the cosmetic mogul and social media influencer were just 13 years old and first met at a Barnes & Nobles. They later reconnected at a friend's house and the rest is history. "We know too much about each other. We're stuck with each other forever," Stassie, 24, shared (via E! Online).

