What Are Halsey's Pregnancy Cravings?

Halsey (real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) is opening up about her pregnancy — and her pregnancy cravings. The singer announced back in January that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Alev Aydin when she shared a series of photos to Instagram as she proudly showed off her growing bump.

Halsey wore a multi-colored crocheted crop top that revealed her bare middle for the first shot, but removed it for the final two snaps. She posed in front of silk sheets that were hung up behind her and captioned the upload by writing, "surprise!" alongside a baby bottle, rainbow emoji, and an angel.

Per Vanity Fair, despite the two being pretty private about their relationship, Aydin reposted the announcement on his Instagram Stories alongside a very sweet message for the "Without Me" singer. "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," he wrote. Halsey responded by writing, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

The star kept fans updated with her pregnancy journey in the months that followed with sweet bump photos on Instagram, and she's dishing even more on her pregnancy journey by getting candid about her cravings. It turns out they have to do with one of the biggest K-pop bands in the game, too. Scroll on for details.