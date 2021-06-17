Naya Rivera's Ex And Dad Speak Out Ahead Of The Anniversary Of Her Death

Tahj Mowry gushed over Naya Rivera in an interview with Glamour, where he described Naya's death as "really, really rough." The two dated from 2000 until 2004 and the former "Full House" actor explained that he's been in contact with Rivera's family since her death.

"She was definitely my first everything. I think subconsciously it's why I never really date like that because no one really ever... I know someday someone might, but it's hard to measure up to the type of girl and woman she was," he said. Mowry also admitted he knows the hurt he's feeling is nothing compared to the pain Rivera's family, including her son, Josey — who was 4 years old at the time of the accident — are experiencing.

One of those family members speaking out is Rivera's dad, George Rivera, who gave an insight into how Josey's doing. Naya's ex-husband and Josey's dad, Ryan Dorsey and her sister, Nickayla Rivera moved in together to take care of the youngster and George told Entertainment Tonight they're "doing a really great job," calling it a particularly "tough situation... because [Josey] was there."

George revealed Josey still asks about his mom and said, "We handle him and we talk to him just like he's a 5-year-old going on six. It's no different but when he wants to talk about his mother, we talk about his mother, in conversation. He's growing up and handling it really well."