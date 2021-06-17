Prince Charles Can't Deal With Prince Harry's Criticism. Here's Why

Prince Charles and his youngest son Prince Harry have been at odds ever since Harry announced that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Since that announcement was made, Meghan and Harry have moved to the United States, and they have both been rather outspoken about the reasons they felt that they needed to leave the royal family behind, especially during their March 7 interview with Oprah Winfrey. In Harry's appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, he discussed his upbringing, and he criticized his father a couple of times while chatting about his life in the UK. Harry also discussed his anxiety and depression that stemmed from when he was a child, bringing his father into it again in the new series, "The Me You Can't See," which is available to stream on AppleTV+.

Given what has transpired over the past few months, Harry's relationship with his father has become even more strained. In fact, when Harry traveled to the UK for Prince Philip's funeral back in April, various media outlets reported that he chatted with his father and his older brother, Prince William, but, according to Page Six, Harry did not have a one-on-one with Charles — and there may be a reason for that. In June, a royal expert spoke out about why Charles is having such a hard time with his son's criticism. Keep reading to find out more.