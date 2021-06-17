What We Know About Jennifer Lopez And Rita Ora's Potential Collaboration
It appears that British singer Rita Ora has a lot in the pipeline these days. The "I Will Never Let You Down" hitmaker is no stranger to a collaboration as she has previously worked with the likes of Cardi B, Liam Payne, and J. Cole, to name a few. With that being said, she could have a couple more on the way.
According to Music News, Ora has plans to release a new single "You For Me" with Sigala, which was written by fellow musician Charli XCX. As reported by The Sun, Ora has already shot the music video with synchronized swimmers. "The track is a huge, summery, feelgood anthem and they wanted a really fun video to go with it," an inside source told the outlet. "They filmed at a rooftop pool in LA on Wednesday with a team of synchronized swimmers performing a special routine." They continued, "Everything is coming together and they are planning to release it in the next few weeks – just in time for dancefloors to reopen."
Along with a new summer anthem on the way, there are rumors of Ora working with pop-culture icon Jennifer Lopez. Keep reading to find out more.
Reports say Jennifer Lopez and Rita Ora met in secret in LA
According to The Sun, Rita Ora and Latin superstar Jennifer Lopez have been talking about working together. The outlet reports that the duo secretly met up recently in LA to discuss their potential collab. As noted by the publication, Ora and Lopez are not limiting this to just music, as they are interested in appearing in a movie together. "Jennifer is a huge fan of Rita's, and vice versa," an insider told The Sun, adding, "They've long wanted to get together and finally their schedules aligned after Rita had finished filming The Voice in Australia."
"J-Lo and Rita met at Soho House in LA and spent a couple of hours talking about what they could possibly do together. Nothing was off limits and they talked about both music and films," they continued. "J-Lo's career trajectory is something that Rita very much wants to emulate." Like Lopez, Ora is a chart-topping singer who also acts. According to her IMDb page, she played the role of Mia Grey in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" movies, Dr. Ann Laurent in "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," and Maria Escobar in "Southpaw," to name a few.
"There was a real sense of a mutual appreciation between the women and if they do manage to work together on a song or film, it will be incredible," the inside source stated. We can't wait to see what comes out of this!