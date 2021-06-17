What We Know About Jennifer Lopez And Rita Ora's Potential Collaboration

It appears that British singer Rita Ora has a lot in the pipeline these days. The "I Will Never Let You Down" hitmaker is no stranger to a collaboration as she has previously worked with the likes of Cardi B, Liam Payne, and J. Cole, to name a few. With that being said, she could have a couple more on the way.

According to Music News, Ora has plans to release a new single "You For Me" with Sigala, which was written by fellow musician Charli XCX. As reported by The Sun, Ora has already shot the music video with synchronized swimmers. "The track is a huge, summery, feelgood anthem and they wanted a really fun video to go with it," an inside source told the outlet. "They filmed at a rooftop pool in LA on Wednesday with a team of synchronized swimmers performing a special routine." They continued, "Everything is coming together and they are planning to release it in the next few weeks – just in time for dancefloors to reopen."

Along with a new summer anthem on the way, there are rumors of Ora working with pop-culture icon Jennifer Lopez. Keep reading to find out more.