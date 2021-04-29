What's Really Going On With Taika Waititi And Rita Ora?

Rita Ora, the songbird with the golden voice, and director Taika Waititi are both in Australia. Both are pretty busy with their respective projects, yet rumors abound as far as these two are concerned. Could there be something underfoot? Ora arrived Down Under in February because she's appearing as a judge on "The Voice Australia." She arrived ahead of schedule and took advantage of the country's fabulous beaches, per Metro. She was seen cavorting in the ocean and soaking in the summer sun.

Ora has kept herself busy even though she's in a foreign country. The "Let You Love Me" singer has also been spotted with some cast members of the new "Thor: Love and Thunder." Some even believe that she may be making a cameo appearance in the flick. Waititi, who directed "Thor: Ragnarok," is also directing the new Avengers movie. Since Ora has been seen running with the Thor crowd, she's also been seen with Waititi. Is the connection between them strictly professional, or is there more to the story?