Royal Expert Claims Queen Elizabeth Dropped A Hint About Trouble With Meghan And Harry Back In 2018

Queen Elizabeth may have given the world a hint that things weren't going swimmingly between the royal family, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle as early as 2018.

Back in 2017, the world watched as Harry introduced his bride-to-be to the world in an interview that aired on CNN. The two had gotten engaged a couple of weeks earlier at their home at Frogmore Cottage, and a royal wedding took place six months later. According to Forbes, some 29 million people tuned in to watch the wedding, which took place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. A baby announcement would come next, Harry and Meghan sharing the exciting news in October 2018, according to Town & Country.

It was around this time that Harry and Meghan were going through some deeply personal issues. The watching world was led to believe that things were going great for Harry and Meghan as they awaited the birth of their first child, but no one knew what was happening behind closed doors. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex discussed some of the challenges they faced in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7, opening up about Meghan's struggle with depression, and some concerning discussions surrounding race when it came to the couple's son.

In June, a royal expert suggested that the queen signaled that something had gone awry back in 2018. Keep reading to find out what the queen did that could have been a warning sign.