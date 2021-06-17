Why Are Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Sleeping In Different Rooms?

If we're going to be honest, it's not looking good when it comes to Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's marriage. The pair, who tied the knot back in 2006 after ending their respective marriages, have five children together: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau. However, Spelling and McDermott's relationship hasn't just been filled with family bliss. Instead, these two have faced their fair share of problems, and due to some seemingly significant hints that have popped up, fans are wondering if they have broken up or are on their way toward a split.

Just consider the fact that McDermott didn't pose for the family's 2020 Christmas card (instead, Spelling held up his picture). He also failed to post anything on social media about his 15th wedding anniversary, and the same goes for Spelling. In fact, according to Us Weekly, as of this writing, "the [real] last sign of the actor on her Instagram account is her Father's Day tribute in June 2020." The buzz around potential marital problems was then stirred up again in March when Spelling spent a day out with her kids, but opted not to wear her wedding ring.

While fans might have been expecting all of that to be followed up by a separation announcement, Spelling has revealed something else about her marriage: The fact that she and her husband are now sleeping in separate bedrooms. Read on to find out why and what she thinks about the situation!