Has Kim Kardashian Met Irina Shayk?

Four months after filing for divorce from Kim Kardashian after nearly seven years of marriage, Kanye West has shown he is ready to move past it all. The rapper and Yeezy designer was linked to Russian supermodel Irina Shayk in early June when the two were spotted in Provence, France, around his birthday, as People reported at the time. Citing an unnamed source, People revealed that West and Shayk, who had previously dated and has a daughter with actor Bradley Cooper, are not exactly in a relationship but have been spending quality time together.

"They've been dating for a couple months now, from talking to meeting and now taking a trip for his birthday. Kanye loves that Irina is very easygoing and a laid-back person to be with," a source told Us Magazine. West and Shayk have several interests in common, beginning with their mutual love and work in fashion. "Kanye also loves that Irina is an established and respected model in the fashion community. He loves that she carries clout with the fashion world," the source added.

Kardashian isn't worried that her ex-husband and father of her four children is already seeing other people, according to a separate Us Magazine report. Per the cited insider, Kardashian "isn't dating anyone new yet," but the source assured the publication that she has "completely moved on from Kanye." But has the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star ever met Shayk? Keep reading to find out.